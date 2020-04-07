SIAD: monitor health of domestic animals

The State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) under the Animal Husbandry Department has advised close monitoring of domestic animals in view of the COVID-19 infection reported in animals outside the country.

The SIAD has issued an advisory to District Animal Husbandry Officers asking them to report uncommon ailments or mortality rate in domestic animals in their jurisdiction. This is especially applicable to animals belonging to households that have reported COVID-19 cases in human beings or where people are under surveillance for the disease.

There is no cause for immediate concern as no COVID-19 infection has been reported in animals in the State, R. Jayachandran, Chief Disease Investigation Officer, SIAD, said here on Tuesday. Also, no cases of the disease getting transmitted from animals to humans have been reported anywhere so far, he said.

Personal protection

Respiratory and gastroenteric disorders in animals should be viewed seriously. Samples should be sent for tests on the basis of detailed examination, epidemiological analysis, and differential diagnosis. Since there is no relevance for a general screening at the moment, sampling may be confined to cases where infection is suspected, the guidelines said.

Vets and other staff at clinical institutions have been asked to take adequate personal protection steps while at work.

Avoid contact

The SIAD has advised the public to avoid close contact with pets. Spaces dedicated to the use of animals should be disinfected frequently. Care should be taken to protect them from diseases during this period.

As per an April 5 directive issued by the Principal Scientist (Animal Health), ICAR-Animal Sciences Division, the following institutes have been designated for COVID-19 examinations: National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal; National Research Centre on Equines, Haryana; and Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnosis at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Uttar Pradesh.