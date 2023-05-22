SIA report on Sabarimala airport out

May 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Observing that the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport at Erumely will facilitate movement of pilgrims and boost tourism, a social impact assessment (SIA) of the project has called for an action plan to support those currently dependent on the project area for a living.

The draft SIA report, prepared by the Centre for Management Development (CMD), an autonomous institution under the State government, has found that the acquisition of land for the project will directly affect as many as 579 families comprising 358 landowners and 221 workers living inside the Cheruvally estate. Among those who are set to loose their livelihood also include people who run various business establishments in its neighbourhood.

As majority of the land to be taken over falls within the limit of the Cheruvally estate, which has 334 workers, the acquisition of land outside the airport will affect the lives of those dependent on agriculture and allied activities.

The report recommends compensation to landowners under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARRA), 2013, Rule 2015 and a rehabilitation package as per the earlier orders by the State government. The execution of compensation packages should be done under the supervision of the Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition).

Besides Sabarimala, the proposed project offers connectivity to a host of other pilgrimage centres across the Central Travancore region as well as various tourist destinations, including Kumarakom, the hill stations of Idukki and Gavi.

The SIA report follows a revision of the land acquisition plan for the airport project by the State government which stipulates taking over 1,039.876 hectare (2,570 acre) of land at Erumely South and Manimala villages in Kanjirappally taluk. Conducting the SIA study was one of the two conditions set by the State while issuing this revised order.

Commenting on the development, Kottayam District Collector P.K. Jayasree said the draft report would now have to be evaluated by an expert committee to be constituted by the State government. “The committee, which will also comprise civil aviation experts, may accept or reject it,” the official said.

Meanwhile, official sources said a public hearing on the draft report is slated to be held at Erumely in the first half of June.

The proposed airport, which will have a 3.5-km-long runway, received an approval from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in April this year.