SI sustains grievous injuries in attack in Kottayam

Father of an absconding accused attacks police team that came to arrest his son

A Grade Sub-Inspector (Grade SI) with the Manimala police station in Kottayam sustained serious injuries on the head and neck after being attacked by the father of an criminal-case accused.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a police team led by Grade SI Vidyadharan reached Vellavur to arrest Ajeesh, a native of Chuvattadipara, who had gone into hiding a few weeks ago after an attempt-to-murder case was charged against him.

Accused in custody

Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched his house near Chuvattadipara and took him into custody.

As the police retreated from the scene, the father of the accused, identified as Prasad, attacked the police team with a sharp-edged weapon. Mr. Vidyadharan, who attempted to intervene, suffered deep injuries on his neck and head.

Prasad was overpowered by the other police personnel and was shifted to the police station along with his son.

Condition critical

The injured officer was rushed to the taluk hospital at Kanjirapally and then to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. Preliminary reports suggested that the jugular vein of SI was cut in the attack. His condition remains critical.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan announced that the State government would bear the treatment expense of the officer.