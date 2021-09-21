SI suspended for torturing auto driver

Police officials had allegedly thrashed him using canes causing injuries

A Sub Inspector attached to the Poovar police station was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly torturing an autorickshaw driver after accusing him of inconveniencing tourists.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) P.K. Madhu suspended Sub Inspector Sanal Kumar, pending inquiry, following a preliminary probe undertaken by the Special Branch into the incident that allegedly occurred on Sunday. Further action will be taken after a detailed inquiry by the Neyyattinkara Dy.SP.

The purported victim, Sudhir Khan of Kallingavilakom, was allegedly assaulted by a group of police personnel led by the Sub Inspector near the Poovar junction around 11 a.m. when he was headed home on his motorcycle after dropping his wife at a bus stand.

They allegedly thrashed him using canes without any provocation. After taking him to the police station, they continued to torture him until his family came in search of him. Sudhir who sustained considerable injuries was later hospitalised in the Neyyattinkara General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Poovar police claimed that Sudhir was part of a gang that has been pestering tourists by offering them boating services at cheap rates. While the other members fled on seeing the police, Sudhir and another person were apprehended by the police. They also alleged that Sudhir has been involved in other criminal cases. However, no case was registered against him in the incident on Sunday.