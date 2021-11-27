SI suspended for ‘shielding’ criminal

Failure to take action in assault case

V. Thulaseedharan Nair, a Sub-Inspector attached to the Mangalapuram police station, who allegedly refused to register a case against a notorious criminal and let him off on station bail, was suspended for dereliction of official responsibilities.

Sanjaykumar Gurudin, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range, issued the suspension order on a Special Branch inquiry that found Mr. Nair guilty of misconduct.

The disciplinary action was taken in connection with a brutal attack on Puthenthope native Anas by a three-member gang, led by habitual offender Faizal of Masthanmukku in Kaniyapuram, during the late hours of November 21.

Despite suffering grievous injuries, the victim approached the Kadinamkulam police soon after the incident. Though he was later referred to the Mangalapuram police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, the officer refused to register a first information report (FIR) claiming that the area came under the jurisdiction of the Kadinamkulam police.

The Mangalapuram police bowed to public pressure a day later after a footage of the assault sparked outrage. In spite of the serious nature of the attack, Faizal was called to the station and let off on bail after booking him under “weak” charges.

The action by the police team headed by Mr. Nair was despite the accused having a warrant in his name for cases, including murder attempt. The police also insinuated that Anas could have sustained the injury after falling from his two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol.

The Mangalapuram police also booked a group of local residents, including Anas’s relatives under non-bailable sections, for assaulting Faizal.

In his order, Mr. Gurudin, who visited the Mangalapuram police station a day ago, noted that officer had not made any effort to register a case despite the petitioner having visited the station thrice. Besides, the accused was released on bail without conducting a proper investigation in the case as well as his criminal antecedents.

Mr. Nair will face a department inquiry by an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP).