SI suspended for police action during CPI march

The Sub Inspector of Ernakulam Central Police Station Vibin Das has been placed under suspension on the charge of ‘acting without proper orders’ during the DIG office march taken out by Communist Party of India (CPI) activists and the subsequent lathicharge, in which Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham, the party’s district secretary P. Raju and 20 other CPI workers sustained injuries.

The suspension is said to be the fallout of intense pressure from the CPI.

It had been reported on Sunday that State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who vetted Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas’s conclusions on the incident, reportedly found no incriminating evidence against the police officers.

The Collector as the district magistrate had reportedly found no illegality in the measures adopted by the police to disperse protesters who threatened to storm the DIG’s office.

The SPC then forwarded the report to the government. Sources said that the suspension order was issued on Sunday by DIG and Kochi Additional City Police Commissioner K.P. Philip.

There was apparently inadequate caution by the officer, leading to the MLA and others suffering injuries and thus the suspension.

The CPI march was taken out on July 23. A couple of police officers, including the suspended SI too were hospitalised following injuries.