ADVERTISEMENT

SI run over during vehicle inspection, youth arrested

Published - June 16, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Thrissur

PTI

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over a sub-inspector of police here, during a vehicle inspection. Alan was arrested after the police traced the car’s owner, his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrithala sub-inspector, Sasikumar, 51 was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday night, the police said.

“We found the vehicle parked in a suspicious manner in an isolated locality. When we approached the car, the driver reversed it and tried to escape, injuring Sasikumar,” a senior police official said.

Alan, son of a local businessman was in the car, along with Ajeesh, who is absconding. The condition of the injured policeman is said to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US