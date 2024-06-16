SI run over during vehicle inspection, youth arrested

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over a sub-inspector of police here, during a vehicle inspection. Alan was arrested after the police traced the car’s owner, his father.

Thrithala sub-inspector, Sasikumar, 51 was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday night, the police said.

“We found the vehicle parked in a suspicious manner in an isolated locality. When we approached the car, the driver reversed it and tried to escape, injuring Sasikumar,” a senior police official said.

Alan, son of a local businessman was in the car, along with Ajeesh, who is absconding. The condition of the injured policeman is said to be stable.