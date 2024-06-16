GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SI run over during vehicle inspection, youth arrested

Published - June 16, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Thrissur

PTI

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over a sub-inspector of police here, during a vehicle inspection. Alan was arrested after the police traced the car’s owner, his father.

Thrithala sub-inspector, Sasikumar, 51 was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday night, the police said.

“We found the vehicle parked in a suspicious manner in an isolated locality. When we approached the car, the driver reversed it and tried to escape, injuring Sasikumar,” a senior police official said.

Alan, son of a local businessman was in the car, along with Ajeesh, who is absconding. The condition of the injured policeman is said to be stable.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.