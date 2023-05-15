SI dies while on duty after falling off building

May 15, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - KOTTAYAM

A Grade Sub-Inspector of police attached to the Ramapuram police station died while on duty after falling off a building late on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Joby George, 52, of Kuravilangad. The incident took place at a building near the Ramapuram bus stand on Saturday night when the official reached the spot in search of a gambling racket.

While conducting a search inside the building, the official slipped off its corridor and fell to the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby but succumbed to the injuries a few hours later. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for post-mortem examination. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence at his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT