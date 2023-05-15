ADVERTISEMENT

SI dies while on duty after falling off building

May 15, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Grade Sub-Inspector of police attached to the Ramapuram police station died while on duty after falling off a building late on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Joby George, 52, of Kuravilangad. The incident took place at a building near the Ramapuram bus stand on Saturday night when the official reached the spot in search of a gambling racket.

While conducting a search inside the building, the official slipped off its corridor and fell to the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby but succumbed to the injuries a few hours later. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for post-mortem examination. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence at his death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US