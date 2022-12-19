SI attacked during World Cup finals screening at Pozhiyoor

December 19, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A sub-inspector attached to the Pozhiyoor police station was attacked by a youth, who was allegedly inebriated, during a public screening of the FIFA World Cup finals organised at the Pozhiyoor junction late on Sunday.

The injured officer, Sajikumar, was part of a police team deployed at the Pozhiyoor junction for crowd-control during the screening. He was purportedly manhandled by Justin, 35, of South Kollamcode, near Pozhiyoor, who allegedly harassed those who had gathered there.

Sajikumar, who sustained injuries on his head and arms, was soon admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Parassala. Justin has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.