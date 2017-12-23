Shylaja allays concerns over medical college

The medical college at Parippally has not lost the recognition of the Medical Council of India and this has been confirmed by the council itself, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

A press note here said thanks to the efforts of the government, 100 students were admitted to the college this academic year.

An inspection by the MCI, done soon after the college started functioning, had revealed certain shortcomings, which were soon rectified. An MCI inspection held a month later had expressed satisfaction at the hospital facilities.

However, based on the report of the first inspection, the MCI took a stand that students need not be admitted for the next two years. On the instructions of the government, the DME and the Principal of the Medical College, Kollam, prepared a detailed report and submitted it to the MCI high-power committee.

The committee assured the government that, henceforth, decisions would only be taken based on the reports submitted by the government.

The State had submitted to the Central government a detailed report on the college with a view to initiating steps to admit students in the next academic year. The Centre had agreed to favourably consider this report and also agreed to have a special meeting in January.

After the LDF government came to power many development activities had been initiated in phases.

As many as 473 posts had been created for this college alone.

Similarly, a casualty wing, operation theatres, labour room, Karunya pharmacy and a blood bank that functioned round-the-clock had been set up at the college. A cath lab and a 12-unit dialysis wing would soon be set up.

The ESI Corporation had not taken any decision to take back the medical college, the corporation had informed the government.

An understanding had been arrived at with Kudumbasree to supply food to workers with ESI benefits. It had also been decided to open a separate pharmacy for ESI workers on the college campus, the press note added.