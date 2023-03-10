ADVERTISEMENT

Shyamaprasad gets Television Lifetime Achievement award

March 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Shyamaprasad has been chosen for the Television Lifetime Achievement Award instituted by the State government for contributions to Malayalam television.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriamn announced the award here on Friday. The award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, citation, and a statuette. A jury headed by veteran journalist Sasikumar, the recipient of the first edition of the award, and consisting of journalist Baiju Chandran, writer-journalist R. Parvathi Devi, and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary C. Ajoy Chandran chose him for the award.

The jury observed that Shyamaprasad had over a period of 10 years from 1984 used all possibilities of the medium to make quality content for Doordarshan. In later years, as the head of a private channel, he made important contributions to television.

CONNECT WITH US