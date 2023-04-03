Shutters of Thanneermukkom bund to be opened on April 10

April 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Irrigation department will open the shutters of the Thanneermukkom barrage on April 10. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad here on Monday. Mr. Prasad said the government was trying to regulate the shutters of the bund without causing problems for paddy farmers and fisherfolk.

Last year, the shutters were opened in mid-May. The Irrigation department usually closes down the shutters by December 15 every year to prevent the intrusion of saline water into Kuttanad, as an increase in salinity would be detrimental to paddy cultivation in the region. It was supposed to reopen the gates on March 15 once the paddy harvest was completed. However, the opening of the shutters had been delayed in recent years due to the late harvest of paddy, much to the chagrin of fisherfolk.

Harvest completed

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar said that paddy harvest had already been completed in the majority of fields in the ongoing season, which helped the administration open the gates of the barrage in April. Officials have been asked to take measures to prevent the intrusion of saline water into fields where farming is on.