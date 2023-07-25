Shutters of Peringalkuthu dam opened

July 25, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Thrissur

Two shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam were opened by 4 ft on Tuesday following heavy rain in the catchment areas. The current water level in the reservoir is 423 m while the maximum water level is 424 m. A red alert has been sounded.

People living on the banks of the Chalakudy river have been asked to keep vigil as there is chance for the water level to rise. People have been asked not to enter the river. Fishing and bathing in the river have also been banned.

Meanwhile, a relief camp has been opened at Pariyaram in the Chalakudy taluk. In all, 15 people from four families have been rehabilitated at the camp.

A family from Puthenchira village in Mukundapuram taluk has been rehabilitated at the Vellur school following threat of landslip.

