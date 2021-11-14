Shutter of Cheruthoni dam opened

Water level at Mullaperiyar dam touches 40.15 ft, shutters likely to be opened

The number 3 shutter of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir was opened by 40 cm to release 40 to 50 cusecs of water in the wake of increased inflow following rains on Sunday.

The shutter was raised at 2 p.m.

However, the water level continued to rise and it crossed the red alert at 6 p.m.

The red alert level is 2,399.03 ft with the upper rule level at 2,400.03 ft ( The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft). The water level was 2,399.04 ft at 6 p.m.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that that the early opening of the dam shutter before the water reaching the upper rule level was to regulate the water level in view of the increased inflow. The shutter was opened when the water level reached 2398.90 ft.

“If needed 100 cusecs of water will be released,”' he said adding that it depended on the rainfall in the catchment area and the inflow into the reservoir.

According to the Minister, one generator which was under repair will be back to functioning from Sunday evening. It would help in increased power generation at the Moolamattom power house and regulate the water level in the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream was also rising despite Tamil Nadu increasing the tunnel discharge from 556 cusecs to 1,867 cusecs on Sunday morning. There was an average inflow of 3,262 cusecs.

The water level at 4 p.m was 140.15 ft. The upper rule level till November 20 is 141 ft. The maximum water level is 142 ft.

Tamil Nadu issued the first flood warning when the water level reached 140 ft at 9 a.m.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George said that there is a possibility of opening the spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam and release of water to the Periyar. She said that those living close to the river bank should take precautionary measures..

The official said that the rainfall recorded in the catchment area of Idukki dam on Sunday morning was 46.8 mm.

However, it recorded a rainfall of 146 mm on Saturday morning which led to a high volume of inflow though the Periyar. The rainfall on Sunday will also have an impact on the reservoir level