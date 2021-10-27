Shutter 3 of Cheruthoni dam closed

The water level was 2,397.90.ft which was 94.03% of the full storage level

Shutter number 3 of the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir which remained open to 40 cm was also closed on Wednesday following a decline in water level.

A few days back, the shutter number 2 and 4 were closed. The KSEB authorities said that the shutter was closed at 3.15 p.m. The water level at 5 p.m. was 2,397.90.ft which was 94.03% of the full storage level.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam slowly increased to 137.70 ft by evening after remaining steady for two days.

Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,300 cfs, while the inflow was the same at 5 p.m.

From October 21 onwards the new rule curve was applicable for Idukki dam. Power generation was maximum at the Moolamattom power plant and it was 14.804 mu on Tuesday.

District Collector Sheeba George said that some people were spreading panic about Mullaperiyar dam and cases will be registered against them.