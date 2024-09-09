Shutdown of piped water in Kerala capital triggers political protests and public resentment

The Kerala government faced the ire of Opposition parties on Monday (September 9, 2024) as large swathes of the capital went without water for the fifth consecutive day, triggering political protests and palpable public resentment that exploded on social and conventional media.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) claimed it had resumed pumping on Sunday (September 8, 2024). Still, it would take a day to restore normality. Scores of wards remained without water, causing widespread public anger.

Protest at Corporation office

Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists protested inside the Corporation office, catching the police off guard. The activists had entered the office premises in pairs to avoid detection. Law enforcers later arrested the activists and removed them forcibly from the premises.

The KSU said water scarcity had imperilled the study and welfare of thousands of school and college students across the capital city. The total shutdown of piped water supply for protracted and “ill-planned” repair works had constrained the district administration to shutter schools and colleges.

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors also joined the protest in front of the Corporation office. They demanded the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan told reporters in Kozhikode that the government, the Corporation and the KWA had failed the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

The KWA’s piped water supply shutdown has affected as many as 5 lakh people in an estimated 33 municipal wards.

A fraction of the water-deprived public depended on the scarce fleet of water tankers and private suppliers to meet their primary needs.

Most families were left high and dry as overhead storage tanks in houses and apartment complexes ran out of water. Government offices, including the Secretariat, were partially affected. Bottled water was a premium in shops.

CPI(M) MLA demands action

CPI(M) legislator V.K. Prasanth has demanded an inquiry against KWA officials responsible for the crisis. He said the KWA’s repair work was ill-conceived.

“Instead of shutting down the supply to the entire city, the KWA could have realigned the significant pipelines and repaired the plant in Aruvikkara by cutting off supply to not more than four municipal wards”, he said.

Mr. Prasanth said the water shutdown caught the government and civic authorities off guard. “The KWA made a largely unnoticed token press statement that it would cut off water supply for not more than 48 hours. It did not give the public or government sufficient notice to store water and make arrangements to supply drinking water to the affected localities.

“Moreover, the KWA entrusted inexperienced officers with little technical expertise to execute the crucial work. Their missteps exacerbated the problem”, he said.

