Kerala

Shun violence, says Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that any kind of violence is antithetical to democracy.

Terming the murder of P.B. Sandeep Kumar, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) local secretary in Thiruvalla as “very unfortunate”, Mr. Khan said here on Friday that the law enforcement agencies should bring the culprits to trial. Such violence was against the rule of law, he said.

The Governor pointed out that conflicts and differences of opinion had to be resolved through democratic methods and not through violence. Mr. Kumar was allegedly hacked and stabbed to death on Thursday.


