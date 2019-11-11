Shun discrimination in ensuring justice: Pinarayi Vijayan

Helping people and standing with them at time of crisis are the primary duty of a public servant, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after taking salute at the passing-out parade of 121 sub-inspectors, who completed training at the Kerala Police Academy at Ramavarmapuram, near here, on Sunday.

Without fear

“Anybody should be able to approach police stations without hesitation or fear. The police don’t have to compromise in the case of law and order issues. There should not be any discrimination in ensuring justice,” he said.

It was the first batch in the police in which women have been directly recruited as sub-inspectors. Of the 121 sub-inspectors, 37 were women. It was the first time both women and men were given similar training.

“The 37 women, who underwent training, proved that women also can take up any challenges on par with men. The entry of qualified women into the police force will improve its image. This will help women and children to approach the police station without any fear,” the Chief Minister noted.

The government has approved four more new women police stations with this aim. With this, the total number of women’s police stations has reached 16. More women will be recruited into the police force, he said.

The government has formed a women battalion. Selected people from the battalion were given special training to form the first women commando group in the State, he said.

High qualification

People with high education qualification were coming into the force now. The new trainees included, M.Tech., M.Phil., MBA, B.Tech. and PG degree holders.

Entry of highly qualified people will be a boon at a time when the police started utilising technological advances such as artificial intelligence.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes for best trainees. State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Police Academy Director B. Sandhya, Mayor Ajitha Vijayan and other participated.