Shukoor’s mother opposes discharge plea by CPI(M) leaders

August 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The mother of Abdul Shukoor, who was allegedly killed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers at Keezhara in Kannur on February 20, 2012, has opposed the discharge application filed by CPI(M) leaders P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh, who are accused number 32 and 33 respectively.

She has filed her objection before the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Ernakulam. Requesting the court to dismiss the discharge application, she said there was sufficient material before the court to presume that the two had committed the offences alleged against them.

Shukoor, an activist of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was murdered as a sequel to the attack on Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Rajesh during their visit to Ariyil in the morning of February 20, 2012. The CBI, which took over the probe from the State Police following a directive from the Kerala High Court in February 2016, had levelled criminal conspiracy charges against the CPI(M) leaders in its additional chargesheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her plea, Shukoor’s mother said that the prosecution has clearly established in its final report that the murder of her son was not a spontaneous act, but a meticulous execution of a retaliatory action plan devised at the behest of accused number 32 and 33, who are senior leaders of the CPI(M). The prosecution has placed sufficient materials before the court that prima facie suggested that they had actively participated in the criminal conspiracy that led to the gruesome murder of Shukoor in broad daylight, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.