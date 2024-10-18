GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shukkoor murder case: chargesheet read out to accused

Accused include former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P. Jayarajan and former MLA T.V. Rajesh

Published - October 18, 2024 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader P. Jayarajan at the CBI court in Ernakulam on Friday when the chargesheet in the Abdul Shukkoor murder case was read out. The court had last month dismissed Mr. Jayarajan’s discharge petition in the case.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader P. Jayarajan at the CBI court in Ernakulam on Friday when the chargesheet in the Abdul Shukkoor murder case was read out. The court had last month dismissed Mr. Jayarajan’s discharge petition in the case. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court on Friday read out the chargesheet to all 31 accused in the case pertaining to the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Abdul Shukkoor. The accused include the former Kannur district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] P. Jayarajan and former MLA and the then Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretary T.V. Rajesh.

A discharge petition filed by Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Rajesh seeking to be acquitted without trial had been rejected by the court on September 19. Following this, the court had asked both the accused to appear before it to read out the chargesheet ahead of the trial.

Charges denied

Out of the 33 accused, two had since died. Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Rajesh were read out the charges, including for murder, conspiracy and so on. All the accused denied the charges. The case will be taken up next on November 20 for the procedures for starting the trial.

The mother of the deceased through her lawyer had asked for the immediate commencement of the trial citing that 12 years had elapsed since the murder.

