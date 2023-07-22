Shukkoor case should be investigated further, Jayarajan writes to CBI

July 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kannur

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member P. Jayarajan has petitioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further investigate the Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor murder case.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he had sent a letter to the CBI based on the disclosure of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary B.R.M Shafeer at an event in Kannur.

Mr. Shafeer had said that KPCC president K. Sudhakaran had implicated P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh in the case by pressuring the police and the CBI by visiting Delhi. Mr. Sudhakaran had not denied this, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said it was now clear that an intervention had been made due to political rivalry. The letter had been sent based on legal advice, Mr. Jayarajan said adding that he was innocent in the case.

He also reiterated that he was deliberately implicated in the murder which took place while he was being treated at the Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital.

Mr. Shafeer made the remark at a political briefing held in Kannur to declare support for Mr. Sudhakaran, who was arraigned as an accused in the Monson Mavunkalfake antiquities case. Later, Mr. Shafeer corrected that his remark was a slip of the tongue. However, the matter was taken up by the CPI(M).

