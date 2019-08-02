Shuhaib’s parents to move SC for CBI probe

The family of slain Youth Congress worker S.P. Shuhaib will move the Supreme Court with a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

Responding to the High Court’s rejection of the plea for a CBI probe into the murder, his father, C.P. Muhammed, said he would continue his fight for justice. “It is unfortunate that the Division Bench of the High Court quashed the Single Bench decision ordering a CBI probe in the case,” he told reporters.

Accused protected

Stating that many Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders were involved in the conspiracy to eliminate Shuhaib, he said the government did not want the truth to come out. The government had spent huge amounts from the exchequer to protect the accused, he said adding the family had faith in the judiciary. The Congress leadership said the party would extend all support to the family of Shuhaib in its fight for justice. The party would help the family move the Supreme Court after receiving a copy of the High Court judgment.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress would appeal the against the decision of the Kerala High Court. Congress lawmaker K. Sudhakaran said there was a conspiracy to prevent a CBI probe in the case. Talking to the media, he said if the government’s claim that the local police probe in the case was genuine, it had to explain why it was afraid of a CBI probe. He also alleged that the people arrested in the case were not the real culprits.

Shuhaib was hacked to death on the night of February 12 by a group of suspected CPI(M) workers at Edayannur, near Mattannur.