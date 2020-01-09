SHSR will throw up investment avenues

The proposed 532-km Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) corridor project titled ‘Silverline’ will throw up big investment opportunities for the private sector, besides creating a fast and clean travel option across the State, V. Ajith Kumar, Managing Director, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL), has said.

Showcasing the ₹66,405-crore project at ASCEND 2020 Kerala, he said the project would provide ample investment opportunities in areas that range from civil and electrical contracts to tourism and hospitality business.

There are investment opportunities in Transit Oriented Developments (TOD) and Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contracts worth ₹38,000 crore for civil, electrical and system works, supply and operation of rail coaches, high speed freight and tourist trains, renewal power generation of around 300 MW, and power storage systems, Mr. Ajith Kumar said.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will be formed as part of the project would set apart a substantial stake for the private sector and a wide array of related businesses and services, he said at a panel discussion on Mobility Development and Electric Vehicles.

A joint venture of the State government and the Ministry of Railways, the project has been cleared by the State Cabinet and also received in-principle approval of the Ministry of Railways.

The green project also promises a set of long-term benefits such as sharp reduction in road congestion and automobile pollution.

Public transportation

In a related session, participants demanded that the public transportation system should be given incentives, while introducing e-vehicles in the State. “The future of transportation lies in e-vehicles and hydrogen vehicles. We hope that the introduction of e-vehicles for public transport system can be done in collaboration with private sector players through tie-ups in the franchisee model,” said K.R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, Transport.

Vice president of corporate affairs of Hyundai Motors Datta B.C. said that Kerala must set up a battery-manufacturing unit, since it was shifting to the e-vehicle mode.

Partner and Head of Infrastructure (Government and Healthcare) of KPMG-India Elias George moderated the session.