SHSR may not figure in Union Budget

The ₹66,079-crore 531.45-km semi-high speed rail corridor (SHSR) from Kochuveli to Kasaragod is unlikely to figure in the 2020-2021 Union Budget. The provision of fund towards equity of the government is also unlikely.

The corridor, named Silver Line, could not be included in the budget as the detailed project report (DPR) has not been completed and the mandatory Central approval not got, official sources say. The project will be executed on a cost-sharing basis by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL), the joint venture company between the State and Railways.

Funding

Close on the heels of the steps initiated to secure funds from international funding agencies such as German Bank, Asian Infra Investment Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the State has sought permission from the Centre to take loan. The request to take external funding tops the half-a-dozen prioritised items of the State submitted to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Centre and the Department of Economic Affairs have a key role in providing loan from these international funding agencies.

Though Railways have sought ₹500 crore for completing the doubling work through Kottayam and to Kanyakumary from Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nemom coaching terminal, it is to be seen how much allocation is provided.

Funds are likely to be allocated for completing the doubling work and improving passenger facilities. The Palakkad Coach Factory, upgrade of eight stations into world-class, and the Angamaly-Sabarimala line will continue to be confined to paper.

The priority to complete the doubling work is the right approach and will facilitate introduction of more trains, says P. Krishnakumar, Member, Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee.