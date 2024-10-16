Shrinking diversity in food basket threatening nutritional security, say experts

A seminar held here on October 16 (Wednesday) as a part of the World Food Day highlighted the urgent need to reclaim the diversity of food sources to enhance nutritional security for all.

The programme was jointly organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Keidanren Nature Conservation Council-Japan, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Inaugurating the programme, K.U. Sabu, community health expert, stressed the significance of integrating local food systems through comprehensive research and action-oriented programmes. Dr. Sabu said renewed attention to traditional food and culinary practices was essential to foster a balanced and nutritious diet among the masses.

Joseph John, scientist, MSSRF, raised concerns over the adverse impact of genetically modified crops on local biodiversity. While acknowledging their role in boosting food production, Mr. John cautioned that mainstreaming such agricultural practices could undermine diverse food systems that were vital for resilience in local farming.

MSSRF Director V. Shakeela linked the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases in Kerala, particularly diabetes, to inadequate nutrient-rich diets.

Close to 150 persons attended the seminar. An exhibition showcasing traditional food items such as bamboo shoots, green leafy vegetables, fruits, and tuber crops was also held as part of the event.

Experts provided insights into value-addition and product development using indigenous rice varieties, along with demonstrations of recipes and preparation methods.