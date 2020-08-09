Shreyams to file nomination on Thursday

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has nominated its Kerala unit president, M.V. Shreyams Kumar, as its nominee for the Rajya Sabha seat that has fallen vacant following the death of M.P. Veerendrakumar.
The executive committee of the LJD, held through videoconferencing on Sunday and attended by 72 members, decided to field Mr. Shreyams Kumar for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 24.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had already announced its decision to give the seat that had fallen vacant in May to the LJD.
LJD State secretary general Sheikh P. Haris told a press conference here that Mr. Shreyams Kumar would file the nomination papers on Thursday as the LDF candidate.
Mr. Shreyams Kumar, who was also present, said the LJD State committee had decided to back Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was being attacked by the Opposition UDF and the BJP on the gold-smuggling case.
