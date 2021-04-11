SHRC takes suo motu case in bank manager’s death

KANNUR

11 April 2021 23:18 IST

Pressure leading employees to suicide, says panel

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances in which K.S. Swapna, manager of the Thokkilangadi branch of Canara Bank, committed suicide in the bank.

The commission took a suo motu case and ordered Canara Bank Kerala Circle Chief General Manager (Thiruvananthapuram) and Canara Bank Regional Manager to submit a report after conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances under which the manager ended her life.

Advertising

Advertising

Judicial member K. Bijunath registered the case following reports in the media that Swapna, a native of Mannuthy, was under work-related stress.

The commission also asked the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convener to submit a report within four weeks after examining whether pressure was affecting employees of various banks in the State.

Bank employees had committed suicide in Guruvayur three months ago and in Palakkad eight months ago. Banks are pressuring their employees to achieve targets in investment, credit, insurance, medical insurance, mutual funds and FASTag, the commission observed.