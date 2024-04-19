GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SHRC seeks solution to rising road accident deaths on Kaimanam-Pravachambalam stretch of NH 66

April 19, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Public Works department (National Highway division) chief engineer and the Nemom inspector to submit detailed reports on steps to be taken to prevent accident deaths on National Highway-66 from Kaimanam to Pravachambalam.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath was acting on a complaint that deaths from accidents were a regular affair on the NH stretch owing to neglect of pedestrian rights.

According to the complaint, there was difficulty in crossing the road at Pravachambalam, Nemom, Vellayani Junction, Karakkamandapam, Pappanamcode, and Sreeragam Junction. On Vishu morning, an elderly woman who was crossing the road to return home after offering prayers at the temple died after being hit by a car.

Lack of zebra crossings has resulted in people having to walk long distances to cross the road. There were not enough traffic lights either. Steps should also be taken against vehicles that jump red lights, activist and complainant Santhivila Padmakumar said.

