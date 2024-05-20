SHRC seeks report on smart road work delay in city

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation Secretary regarding the undue delay in the completion of smart road works in the district, which has been causing difficulties to the city residents. Commission Acting Chairperson K. Baijunath took suo motu cognisance based on newspaper reports of the woes faced by city residents due to the delay in completion of the works. The report has to be submitted within two weeks. The case will be taken up in June, said a press release from the SHRC.