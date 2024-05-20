GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SHRC seeks report on smart road work delay in city

Published - May 20, 2024 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation Secretary regarding the undue delay in the completion of smart road works in the district, which has been causing difficulties to the city residents. Commission Acting Chairperson K. Baijunath took suo motu cognisance based on newspaper reports of the woes faced by city residents due to the delay in completion of the works. The report has to be submitted within two weeks. The case will be taken up in June, said a press release from the SHRC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.