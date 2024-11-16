SHRC seeks report from CBSE on extra exam time for diabetic students

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.

SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas sought the report within a month, from the CBSE and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department, a statement issued by the Commission on Saturday said.

The direction came on a plea filed by one Bushra Shihab who said the State government is providing an extra 20 minutes for every hour of an exam for students suffering from type 1 diabetes in SSLC and Plus Two exams.

He has demanded that the same pattern be adopted in the CBSE exams. He also said in his plea, that there are more than 8,000 children in the State and over 8 lakh in the country are suffering from Type 1 diabetes.