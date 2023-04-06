HamberMenu
SHRC seeks removal of police inspector from law and order duty

April 06, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the State Police Chief to urgently remove the Vellarada police inspector Mridul Kumar from law and order duty.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic passed the order on the basis of a recommendation made by the Commission’s investigation wing. Mridul Kumar was accused of assaulting and verbally abusing Manjesh Kumar of Puthichal Vilakom House, Vellarada, on April 18, 2022.

The victim, who was forced to seek medical treatment after the assault, had subsequently lodged a complaint.

The Commission’s investigation wing found the charge against the police inspector to be genuine. The Commission observed contradictions in the statements given by the Inspector regarding the incident. According to his statement to the Commission, he had not met the complainant. He had carried out an inspection at a house near a liquor outlet at Vellarada on receiving information that some persons were creating a ruckus there. However, no one was taken into custody or beaten up, according to the officer.

This claim apparently contradicts the contents of a report submitted to the Commission by the Dy.SP, Neyyatinkara. It reportedly quotes the inspector as saying that he had seen Manjesh in the house and issued a warning against drinking and playing cards in groups.

