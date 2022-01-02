SHRC seeks explanation from bank

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an explanation from a cooperative bank on a complaint that it was not allowing an 85-year-old elderly woman to withdraw a fixed deposit that was the result of her work as a domestic worker.

Acting on a complaint from P. Padmavathi of Vallakkadavu, commission chairperson Antony Dominic sought the explanation from the secretary of the Ananthapuram cooperative bank within four weeks.

The complaint said the bank manager was refusing withdrawal of the money without a letter from the cooperative secretary. The money was put in fixed deposit to be of use in old age.