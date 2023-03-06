SHRC seeks details of patients abandoned in mental health centres

March 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought details of the steps taken by the government to rehabilitate 164 people reportedly abandoned by their families in three State-run mental health centres. They have been languishing in these centres despite recovering from the illness.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the Director of Health Services to submit a report on the steps adopted in this regard within four weeks. The suo motu case, which was registered on the basis of a newspaper report, will be considered on April 10.

While there were 100 such people in Peroorkada mental health centre, 39 others also faced a similar plight in the mental health centre at Kuthiravattam in Kozhikode. Another 25 patients languished at the Thrissur mental health centre.

Authorities attributed many instances to relatives changing contact numbers during the course of the treatment and providing wrong addresses at the time of admission.

Mr. Dominic recently visited the Peroorkada mental health centre and ordered the Director of Health Services to arrange the rehabilitation of such persons.