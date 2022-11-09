SHRC reprimands govt.-run engineering college for ignoring its order to refund tuition fee of student

ADVERTISEMENT

Reprimanding the Sree Chithira Thirunal College of Engineering (SCTCE) in Thiruvananthapuram for ignoring its previous order, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has noted that the non-implementation of a government order by another government-run institution amounts to denial of justice.

In a recent order, Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the college to refund the tuition fee collected from a student who later joined another institute. The order pertained to a petition moved by Bibin Mathew, a native of Mylapra in Pathanamthitta.

Though the complainant had secured admission in the SCTCE last year and paid ₹52,758 as fee, he soon joined another engineering college through spot admission. The SCTCE, however, refunded only the casual deposit collected from the student.



As per a Government order G.O. (RT) No.849/2022, dated June 7, 2022 , the students who received spot admission were eligible to get refund of fee paid to the college where they had been admitted earlier. The SCTCE, however, reportedly refused to repay the balance amount.

Following this, the Commission demanded an explanation from the college Principal, who, in turn, pointed out a decision by the college governing body meeting on July 23, 2022, not to refund the tuition fee of such students. The Commission, however, maintained that the student was fully entitled to get a refund of the fee paid by him as per the government order.

A copy of the order has been handed over to the secretary of the Kerala State Higher Education Council