SHRC reprimands govt.-run engineering college for ignoring its order to refund tuition fee of student

The complainant got admission in the institute but later joined another engineering college through spot admission, but was denied refund of tuition fee

The Hindu Bureau PATHANAMTHITTA
November 09, 2022 19:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reprimanding the Sree Chithira Thirunal College of Engineering (SCTCE) in Thiruvananthapuram for ignoring its previous order, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has noted that the non-implementation of a government order by another government-run institution amounts to denial of justice.

In a recent order, Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the college to refund the tuition fee collected from a student who later joined another institute. The order pertained to a petition moved by Bibin Mathew, a native of Mylapra in Pathanamthitta.

Though the complainant had secured admission in the SCTCE last year and paid ₹52,758 as fee, he soon joined another engineering college through spot admission. The SCTCE, however, refunded only the casual deposit collected from the student.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a Government order G.O. (RT) No.849/2022, dated June 7, 2022 , the students who received spot admission were eligible to get refund of fee paid to the college where they had been admitted earlier. The SCTCE, however, reportedly refused to repay the balance amount.

Following this, the Commission demanded an explanation from the college Principal, who, in turn, pointed out a decision by the college governing body meeting on July 23, 2022, not to refund the tuition fee of such students. The Commission, however, maintained that the student was fully entitled to get a refund of the fee paid by him as per the government order.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A copy of the order has been handed over to the secretary of the Kerala State Higher Education Council

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app