SHRC registers case against barricading road

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case in connection with a complaint filed by rights activist Raymond Antony against blocking the road with barricades by the police to ward off political marchers.
The police would block any protest march to the District Police Chief’s office around 300 metres ahead, while any march to the district collectorate or other government offices is blocked in front of the gate, he said.
Mr. Antony sought the intervention of the SHRC owing to inconvenience caused by the police barricades to the public. “Whenever a march is taken out to the District Police Chief’s office, the police block it 300 metres ahead, totally closing the road with huge barricades. The police won’t even permit pedestrians to pass through the road. It is a gross violation of people’s right on movement,” he said.
The commission has sought explanation from the Revenue and police authorities.
