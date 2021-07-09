SHRC pulls up Corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 July 2021 20:05 IST

The issue is regarding an alleged delay regarding caving in of land in a private plot

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has pulled up the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation for an alleged delay in taking action on a complaint regarding caving in of land in a private plot.

The commission chairman Antony Dominic has sought an explanation for the civic body for the delay. The SHRC also ordered the District Collector to submit a report within July 27 on the actions taken under the Disaster Management Act.

The order was issued on a complaint filed by C. Krishnankutty from Vayalikkada, near Vattiyurkavu. The commission had earlier passed an order regarding the issue, which the Corporation did not implement. When the commission sought a report from the Corporation secretary regarding actions taken, the Corporation engineer carried out an inspection on the site, in which it was revealed that the complainant’s family was facing danger from the caving in of land from an adjacent plot.

The Corporation had also issued a notice to the owner of the plot to remove the mud and to strengthen the boundary. However, the owner did not heed to this notice. The Corporation had also sent a letter to the Collector to take action against the owner as per the Disaster Management Act.

But, with no action being taken, the complainant and his family had to shift to another house. According to the commission, it is not clear from the Corporation secretary’s report as to when the letter to the District Collector was sent or what actions were taken based on this.