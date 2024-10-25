SHRC orders removal of illegal billboards

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued an urgent directive to local self-government bodies in Kannur district, demanding the removal of illegal billboards placed along roads, on dividers, and atop buildings.

The commission, conveyed these instructions to the joint director of the Local Self-Government Department. The action comes in response to a complaint alleging that the despite court order against such billboards, the orders are being violated.

The panel received a report from the Kannur district police chief, which outlined the current situation. According to the report, panchayat and municipal authorities have been directed to remove illegal billboards immediately. Additionally, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to take necessary legal action upon receiving complaints regarding illegal signage.

The respective sub-divisional officers have also been tasked with ensuring compliance with existing court orders related to this matter. The directive follows a complaint filed by human rights activist V. Devdas, highlighting the pressing need for action against the proliferation of illegal billboards in the district.