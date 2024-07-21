SHRC orders probe into woman’s death after alleged medical negligence in Neyyattinkara

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an investigation into the death of a woman allegedly owing to medical negligence.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath directed the District Medical Officer to submit a report within 15 days in the wake of a complaint by the deceased’s husband S. Sarath.

Krishna Thankappan who was under treatment at Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, was shifted to General Hospital, Neyyattinkara, on doctor’s orders on July 15 for treatment for kidney stone. When her husband had gone to the lab, she was administered a drip and injection following which she became unconscious, the complaint said.

Krishna was then transferred to Government Medical College Hospital here where she was put on ventilator support, but died later.

The complaint alleged that she was administered the injection without conducting an allergy test.

An injection Krishna had received earlier for the same health problem at Government Hospital, Malayinkeezhu, too had led to an allergic reaction, said the complaint.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has sought an investigation into alleged medical negligence at General Hospital, Neyyattinkara, and punishment for those responsible.

Mr. Tharoor said Krishna’s death was unfortunate. Steps should be taken to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Issuing an order for upgrade of the hospital to General Hospital was not enough. Staff and doctors required by a district hospital should also be posted. Facilities should be provided to ensure quality health care. Negligence on the part of the Health department resulted in such unfortunate incidents. These should not be repeated, Mr. Tharoor said.