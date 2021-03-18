SHRC orders probe into death of accident victim

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that a detailed probe be conducted into the death of man in the casualty of Government Medical College Hospital without getting any treatment.
The man had been seriously injured in a road accident in front of Ananthapuri hospital here.
Sabeer, a resident of Pallam, Vallakkadavu here, who was riding a motorbike died in the accident on March 12.
Though he was rushed to the casualty wing of the medical college hospital immediately, he did not get treatment, the complaint by human rights activist Ragam Rahim said.
There were no senior doctors in the casualty, and postgraduate students were manning operations, the complaint said, seeking action against hospital staff responsible for Sabeer’s death.
Services sought
The complaint also sought steps to ensure the services of at least two senior doctors round the clock in the casualty wing of the medical college hospital.
Commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct the probe and submit a report within four weeks.
