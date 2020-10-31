SHRC orders probe into complaint against police

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shanghumughom, to institute a probe into a complaint raised against the Vanchiyoor police for allegedly failing to register a child abuse case despite being directed by a doctor.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic issued the order while considering the complaint submitted by a Vattappara native who alleged that her 11-year-old daughter was abused by the warden of an orphanage in Thiruvananthapuram in February.

Following an examination in a Peroorkada hospital and later at the SAT Hospital, a gynaecologist had ordered the police to register case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

FIR

While the police registered a case after the Shanghumughom ACP initiated enquiry, the complainant alleged the police did not incorporate her daughter’s statement in the first information report (FIR).

The commission instructed the ACP to investigate the case directly under the circumstances.