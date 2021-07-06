SHRC orders probe against Thampanoor SI

The officer has been accused of assaulting a person who had gone to the police station

Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairman Antony Dominic has ordered the State Police Chief to delegate an officer not below the rank of Dy.SP to probe a complaint against the Thampanoor Sub Inspector for allegedly manhandling a civilian.

The Sub Inspector has been accused of assaulting Neyyattinkara resident Siyaj who had gone to the station for seeking permission for transporting soil. The alleged incident had taken place on February 7.

While the Commission had earlier ordered the Fort Assistant Commissioner to investigate the allegation, the latter had delegated the Thampanoor Circle Inspector with the responsibility.

In his inquiry report that was found to be biased by the Commission, the Circle Inspector claimed there were several cases of illegal sand mining against the complainant. He, however, could not submit any documents to corroborate the claim. The report also did not prove the Sub Inspector’s denial of the allegation against him.

The Commission also noted that the inquiry officer had not recorded the statements of either the complainant or any witness to the incident.

In his order, the Commission chairman ordered the State Police Chief to assess the lapse on the Assistant Commissioner’s part and to adopt steps to see that such actions were not repeated.

Stringent action must also be taken against the Sub Inspector if he was found to be guilty. While the report must be submitted by July 30, the case will be considered on August 9.