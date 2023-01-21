ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC orders probe against police officer for not helping accident victim

January 21, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Friday ordered a departmental inquiry against a police officer at Balussery in Kozhikode who allegedly refused to help a young man who fell into a trench for the lift in a building under construction. SHRC Judicial Member K. Baijunath directed the Home Secretary to furnish a report on the action taken within two months.

The incident in question took place on September 26, 2019. Vipin Raj from Unnikulam fell into the lift pit as he entered the building near the Balussery bus stand at night, while talking on his mobile phone. Vinod, who was the Sub Inspector at the Balussery police station then, along with his team, rushed to the spot. However, the officer reportedly did not make an effort to rescue him or allow anyone else to do so. Besides, no efforts were made to take Vipin to the hospital, and he subsequently passed away.

The Commission, based on a complaint by Prasanna Kumari, Vipin’s mother, alleged severe negligence on the part of the police officer and said that a simple humanitarian treatment by the officer could have saved her son’s life. The Commission observed that the officer’s action was anti-humanitarian and not befitting a police officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US