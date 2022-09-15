SHRC orders KFRB to complete work on Smart City roads

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 15, 2022 23:52 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Kerala Road Fund Board to ensure time- bound completion of the construction and maintenance of roads taken up under the Smart City project.

Considering a petition filed by city resident M.Harikumar, KSHRC chairman Antony Dominique called on the KFRB to coordinate the works of different departments to complete the road works at the earliest. The commission received the report on the status of the project prepared by KFRB.

The report said only 13 of the 62 roads included in the ₹380 crore project had been taken up. The remaining works would be initiated soon. The report said the roads where 80% of the works had been completed were opened to traffic. It informed the commission that the companies awarded the contract had been directed to repair the roads on which work was yet to begin and open them to traffic.

The petitioner argued that many of the roads were still dug up and that KFRB had failed to report that the services of the consultancy identified for the project had been prematurely terminated.

