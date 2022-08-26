SHRC orders government to pay interest at 7% per annum for delaying terminal surrender amount

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 26, 2022 02:11 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the government to pay interest at the rate of 7% (per annum) on the terminal surrender amount to an ex-police officer, who alleged that the amount was paid to him seven years after his retirement.

The commission ordered that the interest should be paid by the government.

Commission judicial member K. Baijunath also ordered that departmental action should be taken against officials who delayed payment of the surrender amount to C.P Vishwaprabha, a native of Attadappa. The Additional Chief Secretary and the Home department should inform the Commission within two months of steps taken in this regard, the Commission said in its order.

