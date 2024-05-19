ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC orders continued water supply for needy family in Kannur

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Udayagiri panchayat secretary to maintain temporary water supply arrangement that provides drinking water to a father and two children until the regular supply is in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive was given in response to a complaint submitted by children Jison Jinsu and Jibin Jinsu. The children and their father, Jinsu Kallungal, reside at Josgiri, Cherupuzha, in Kannur.Due to his illness, Kallungal is unable to work, and their well has dried up.

The children had been fetching water from Thomas Kannampuzha’s house, located 100 meters away, but it was depleted by December. At present, they travel 800 meters to Philipos Irupakkad’s house to fetch water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are being made to connect the family to the Jal Jeevan Mission’s drinking water scheme. However, the project is yet to be completed, leaving the family without a reliable water source.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The panchayat secretary assured the commission that the issue would be resolved with the completion of the project.

The secretary said that water is currently being delivered to the family’s house through a hose from a neighbour’s well. The commission instructed that the arrangement should persist until the permanent water supply was available.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US