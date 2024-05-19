GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SHRC orders continued water supply for needy family in Kannur

Published - May 19, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Udayagiri panchayat secretary to maintain temporary water supply arrangement that provides drinking water to a father and two children until the regular supply is in place.

The directive was given in response to a complaint submitted by children Jison Jinsu and Jibin Jinsu. The children and their father, Jinsu Kallungal, reside at Josgiri, Cherupuzha, in Kannur. Due to his illness, Kallungal is unable to work, and their well has dried up.

The children had been fetching water from Thomas Kannampuzha’s house, located 100 meters away, but it was depleted by December. At present, they travel 800 meters to Philipos Irupakkad’s house to fetch water.

Efforts are being made to connect the family to the Jal Jeevan Mission’s drinking water scheme. However, the project is yet to be completed, leaving the family without a reliable water source.

The panchayat secretary assured the commission that the issue would be resolved with the completion of the project.

The secretary said that water is currently being delivered to the family’s house through a hose from a neighbor’s well. The commission instructed that the arrangement should persist until the permanent water supply was avaliable.

