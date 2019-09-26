SHRC orders ₹2-lakh compensation for boy

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered that the government pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the family of the seven-year-old Mohammed Danish of Karuvarakundu, Malappuram, who was mistakenly operated upon at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital.

The SHRC asked the government to take action against those responsible for the negligence, after conducting departmental inquiry. The Commission also ordered that any future medical treatment for Danish be given free of cost.

The incident had happened in May. Danish had been admitted for an ENT surgery. However, he was mistaken for another boy, Dhanush, who had been admitted for a hernia surgery.

The Director of Medical Education said that the mix-up had happened because of the similarity in the names. However, doctors had been lax in ascertaining the identity of the patient by checking the patient tag tied on the wrists, the DME said in her report. She has also reported that there was laxity on the part of several nursing staff and anaesthesia technicians, doctors and surgery consultant.