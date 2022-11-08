SHRC directs society to pay pension benefits in two months

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Koothuparamba Public Servants Co-operative Society to pay pension benefits to the former secretary of the society within two months.

K. Baijunath, judicial member of the Commission, said in the order that if the period of two months expires, the complainant will be entitled to receive interest.

The Commission, in its order, asked the secretary of the cooperative department to take a decision within a month. After this, within one month, the secretary of Koothuparamba Public Servant Co-operative Society should release the benefits, the order said.

The action is based on the complaint filed by the former secretary V.K. Sivadasan.