SHRC directs Corporation official to take speedy decision on slaughterhouse in residential area

March 05, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the City Corporation to take speedy steps on the basis of a High Court order against a slaughterhouse functioning in a residential area to ensure a peaceful life.

The direction by commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath comes on a complaint against G.S. Poultry Farm functioning in Anamukham ward in Chennilode, Kumarapuram.

The City Corporation Secretary informed the commission that a stop memo had been issued to the establishment on the basis of the complaint by B. Anija Raj. Following this, Ajayakumar, owner of the establishment, had got a stay on the stop memo from the High Court. The High Court also directed the Corporation Secretary to hear Mr. Ajayakumar directly and take a decision.

The commission directed the Corporation Secretary to apprise it of the steps taken within a month.

